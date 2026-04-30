OnePlus and Realme might align teams as smartphone market pressure grows

Smartphone makers OnePlus and Realme are reportedly restructuring their internal operations in China, a significant shift in how both brands function behind the scenes. While the two companies are said to be merging key departments, their market identities are expected to remain separate.
According to recent reports, the two brands have combined parts of their internal operations to cut costs and improve efficiency. A new sub-product centre has been created, bringing together both domestic and global product development teams under one structure.
The new unit will be led by Li Jie, who currently heads OnePlus China and will now report directly to Liu Zuohu, the founder and CEO of OPPO. Wang Wei, previously a vice-president for Realme, will serve as deputy general manager and report directly to Li Jie.
Although they will be merged in terms of operations, they will run independently in terms of branding and marketing efforts to ensure their market positioning.
Another change in the company is the formation of a sub-business unit dedicated to managing joint commercial activities. This unit will be led by Sky Li, while Xu Qi will manage the combined marketing and services operations of both brands.
This restructuring followed the company’s decision to rebrand Realme. On January 23, the brand officially became a sub-brand of OPPO under the same family as OnePlus.
These actions were driven by the need to respond to increased pressure faced by companies within the BBK Electronics ecosystem. The rising cost of smartphone components, memory shortage, and tough competition from Xiaomi and Samsung have narrowed profit margins.
By sharing R&D, procurement, supply chain management, and some aspects of marketing, OnePlus and Realme will reduce redundancy and quicken the product development process.
Signs of this closer collaboration are already emerging in upcoming products. Speculations have indicated that the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite would be nothing more than a rebranded Realme P4X. It is anticipated that both devices would come with almost the same design, the Dimensity 7400 processor, a substantial 7,000 mAh battery, a 45W charger, and nearly identical camera configurations.
Despite similarities, it seems that both companies would stay loyal to their respective business models. While OnePlus would keep pushing high-end devices, Realme would aim for those who prefer budget phones.
Recent events have also debunked speculations about a possible shutdown of OnePlus. The company continues operating in China and India. However, it is reportedly moving towards an online-only sales model.
With shared resources and closer coordination, both OnePlus and Realme could begin to align their product launches more closely in the future—while still competing in different segments of the same market.
Meanwhile, OnePlus has responded to the speculations, saying that the company is operating as usual in India. “OnePlus India continues to operate normally, with all local operations proceeding as planned. We request the media to refrain from circulating unverified information,” read the official statement from OnePlus India.