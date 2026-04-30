OnePlus and Realme might align teams as smartphone market pressure grows

Smartphone makers OnePlus and Realme are reportedly restructuring their internal operations in China, a significant shift in how both brands function behind the scenes. While the two companies are said to be merging key departments, their market identities are expected to remain separate.

Shared teams, separate brands

According to recent reports, the two brands have combined parts of their internal operations to cut costs and improve efficiency. A new sub-product centre has been created, bringing together both domestic and global product development teams under one structure.

The new unit will be led by Li Jie, who currently heads OnePlus China and will now report directly to Liu Zuohu, the founder and CEO of OPPO. Wang Wei, previously a vice-president for Realme, will serve as deputy general manager and report directly to Li Jie.