OnePlus and Nothing phones get costlier amid memory shortage

A major reason for the price hikes includes the shortage of global memory. Since there is an increase in demand for artificial intelligence devices and a shortage of memory components, there is a corresponding rise in manufacturing costs. (Image: Express Image)

Smartphone prices are beginning to climb in India, with brands like OnePlus and Nothing raising prices across several popular models. The move comes amid a global RAM shortage that industry experts have long warned would eventually push device costs higher.

The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R have both seen price hikes across all variants in India, making this one of the first instances where a flagship lineup has been broadly affected. Prices have increased by roughly Rs 2,500 to Rs 6,000 depending on the configuration.

For example, the OnePlus 15 (12GB/256GB) now costs Rs 77,999, up from Rs 72,999, while the 16GB/512GB variant has risen to Rs 85,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 15R now starts at Rs 52,999, compared to its earlier price of Rs 50,499.