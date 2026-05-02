OnePlus and Nothing phones get costlier amid memory shortage

Smartphone prices are beginning to climb in India, with brands like OnePlus and Nothing raising prices across several popular models. The move comes amid a global RAM shortage that industry experts have long warned would eventually push device costs higher.
The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R have both seen price hikes across all variants in India, making this one of the first instances where a flagship lineup has been broadly affected. Prices have increased by roughly Rs 2,500 to Rs 6,000 depending on the configuration.
For example, the OnePlus 15 (12GB/256GB) now costs Rs 77,999, up from Rs 72,999, while the 16GB/512GB variant has risen to Rs 85,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 15R now starts at Rs 52,999, compared to its earlier price of Rs 50,499.
The price hike trend is not limited to OnePlus. Nothing Phone (4a) Pro and Nothing Phone (4a) have also become more expensive just months after launch. Prices across these models have jumped by around Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.
The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro now starts at Rs 44,999 for the base variant, while the standard Nothing Phone (4a) begins at Rs 34,999. Even older models like the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite have seen similar increases.
Other smartphone makers are also following suit. Samsung has raised prices on select Galaxy devices, while Motorola recently increased prices for its Moto G series. The Xiaomi and Realme brands have similarly been forced to adjust their prices within the country.
Most of these price hikes seem to be taking effect from the beginning of the month, which means there may be coordinated actions based on the costs of supplies.
A major reason for the price hikes includes the shortage of global memory. Since there is an increase in demand for artificial intelligence devices and a shortage of memory components, there is a corresponding rise in manufacturing costs.
Interestingly, these increases are currently limited to markets like India, with prices in the United States remaining unchanged for now.
Industry observers say this could be just the beginning. With continued supply restrictions and rising demands for sophisticated hardware, many brands may decide to change their prices in both high-end and mid-range categories.
To customers, this implies that smartphones previously regarded as low-cost might slowly climb up to higher price ranges in the next few months.