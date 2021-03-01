OnePlus 9 series: Pete Lau teases ‘Moonshot’ announcement for March 8

March 1, 2021 8:53:43 pm
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has teased a new announcement for the brand on March 8. The announcement will most likely be around the brand’s upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus 9 series. A new OnePlus microsite reads “Something new is on the horizon” and is titled ‘Moonshot’. This could be a nod to Swedish camera optics brand Hasselblad, which is known to send the first camera to the moon with the Apollo 11.
The Moon-themed teaser could be a nod to the photography performance of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series, which is rumoured to collaborate with Swedish brand Hasselblad for its new camera lenses.
Stay tuned for March 8.https://t.co/mprr4v8UbS pic.twitter.com/CQSop6Fg85
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 1, 2021
Tipsters have suggested that OnePlus could line up three phones this year including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 pro and an affordable OnePlus 9R (which is also rumoured to be called the OnePlus 9e or 9 Lite). Additionally, OnePlus is also expected to launch a new smartwatch alongside the OnePlus 9 series.
OnePlus 9 expected features
Leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 9 will arrive with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display, just like the OnePlus 8. The panel will support 402ppi pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is likely to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with an Adreno 660 GPU.
The base model of the OnePlus 9 is expected to be 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone may be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage option. The OnePlus 9 could also feature a 4,500mAh battery, which is expected to charge at 65W.
Coming to the camera optics, the OnePlus 9 is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. The details of the selfie camera are not known yet. Leaks have also claimed that the OnePlus 9 will offer support for 8K video recording at 30fps.
