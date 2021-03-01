OnePlus 9 series: Pete Lau teases ‘Moonshot’ announcement for March 8

The OnePlus 9 series, including the 9, 9 Pro and a 9 Lite is expected to launch this month. (Image Source: Twitter/Pete Lau)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has teased a new announcement for the brand on March 8. The announcement will most likely be around the brand’s upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus 9 series. A new OnePlus microsite reads “Something new is on the horizon” and is titled ‘Moonshot’. This could be a nod to Swedish camera optics brand Hasselblad, which is known to send the first camera to the moon with the Apollo 11.

The Moon-themed teaser could be a nod to the photography performance of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series, which is rumoured to collaborate with Swedish brand Hasselblad for its new camera lenses.

Tipsters have suggested that OnePlus could line up three phones this year including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 pro and an affordable OnePlus 9R (which is also rumoured to be called the OnePlus 9e or 9 Lite). Additionally, OnePlus is also expected to launch a new smartwatch alongside the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus 9 expected features

Leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 9 will arrive with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display, just like the OnePlus 8. The panel will support 402ppi pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is likely to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with an Adreno 660 GPU.

The base model of the OnePlus 9 is expected to be 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone may be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage option. The OnePlus 9 could also feature a 4,500mAh battery, which is expected to charge at 65W.

Coming to the camera optics, the OnePlus 9 is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. The details of the selfie camera are not known yet. Leaks have also claimed that the OnePlus 9 will offer support for 8K video recording at 30fps.