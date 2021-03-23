OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R Launch Live Updates: Price leaked, to start at Rs 40,000

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R Launch Live Updates: OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its much anticipated flagship series for 2021: the OnePlus 9. This time around a smartwatch is also expected, which likely be called the OnePlus Watch. This is not the company’s first smart wearable, though. Earlier in the year, OnePlus launched a fitness band in India as well, but the Watch is likely expected to be a more premium device.
The OnePlus 9 series will have three phones: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 for the 9 and 9 Pro variant; the 9R will likely run the Snapdragon 690 processor making it a more mid-range device.
The other unique feature about the OnePlus 9 series this time is the partnership with camera pioneers Hasselblad. OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will come with some major camera updates; though only the Pro variant will have a quad-camera at the back. We will have to wait and see how the camera actually performs in day-to-day use. The livestream for the OnePlus 9 launch will take place on the company’s YouTube channel. You can also follow our live blog for updates from the event.
Ahead of the launch, prices for the OnePlus 9 series have also leaked with a leak claiming that the OnePlus 9R will start at Rs 39,999 while the OnePlus 9 Pro will start at Rs 64,999 making these phones more expensive compared to the earlier OnePlus 8 series.
OnePlus Watch has been revealed in a new video. The watch will have a circular design. Check out the video below. What do you think will be the price for the OnePlus Watch?
OnePlus has already revealed a lot of details about the display on the upcoming 9 Pro smartphone. The OnePlus 9 Pro will offer a Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution. It will also come with 10-bit colour depth, which is higher than the 8-bit support seen on most smartphone displays. This is something we have also seen on some flagship Oppo devices.
The device will support HDR10+ format as well and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), so that sports content is smoother. The phone will have a 360Hz touch response on the display for better gaming response, reducing latency.
Prices for the OnePlus 9 series have leaked ahead of the launch. According to a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus 9 will start at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM option, while the 12GB RAM option will cost Rs 54,999. OnePlus 9 Pro will be even more expensive starting at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option. The OnePlus 9R will be more expensive compared to the OnePlus Nord starting at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM option and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM option.