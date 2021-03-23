OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R Launch Live Updates: Price leaked, to start at Rs 40,000

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R Price in India, Specifications, Oneplus 9 Series Launch Live Updates: OnePlus 9 Pro in Green colour. (Image via OnePlus )

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R Launch Live Updates: OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its much anticipated flagship series for 2021: the OnePlus 9. This time around a smartwatch is also expected, which likely be called the OnePlus Watch. This is not the company’s first smart wearable, though. Earlier in the year, OnePlus launched a fitness band in India as well, but the Watch is likely expected to be a more premium device.

The OnePlus 9 series will have three phones: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 for the 9 and 9 Pro variant; the 9R will likely run the Snapdragon 690 processor making it a more mid-range device.

The other unique feature about the OnePlus 9 series this time is the partnership with camera pioneers Hasselblad. OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will come with some major camera updates; though only the Pro variant will have a quad-camera at the back. We will have to wait and see how the camera actually performs in day-to-day use. The livestream for the OnePlus 9 launch will take place on the company’s YouTube channel. You can also follow our live blog for updates from the event.

Ahead of the launch, prices for the OnePlus 9 series have also leaked with a leak claiming that the OnePlus 9R will start at Rs 39,999 while the OnePlus 9 Pro will start at Rs 64,999 making these phones more expensive compared to the earlier OnePlus 8 series.