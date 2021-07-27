OnePlus 9, 9 Pro gets OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update: Here are the details

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The update will bring many bug fixes and improvements and a new OnePlus Store app. The new update will also bring a Bitmoji Always On Display (AOD) to these smartphones. The update is rolling out in India, North America, and Europe. OnePlus announced the launch of OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update via a post on the company’s official community forum. Here is everything you should know about the update.

OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update: What’s new

The update will bring fixes for bugs and improved stability on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 will also update the Android security patch to July 2021. OnePlus is adding the OnePlus Store app. You will be able to uninstall the newly added app can if you wish to do so.

The new update will also bring a Bitmoji Always On Display (AOD) to the smartphones that will allow users to view their Snapchat personal Bitmoji avatar on the display. The avatar chosen by you will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you. To activate the Bitmoji AOD, head to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji.

If you wish to buy the OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, Amazon Prime Sale is currently live and there are various offers on the devices. Starting with the OnePlus 9 Pro, the smartphone will come with a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus on Amazon India during the Prime Day 2021 sale on July 26 and July 27. This exchange bonus can go all the way up to Rs 7,000 if you buy the device from OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store app from July 26 to July 31.

OnePlus 9 will see a discount of Rs 4,000 by using an additional Amazon coupon discount during the sale. You can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on the phone on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App from July 26 to July 31.