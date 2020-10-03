OnePlus 8T 5G launch on October 14: What more will OnePlus launch?

Here's a look at everything OnePlus is planning to launch at its October 14 event. (Image: Onleaks, Pricebaba)

OnePlus has confirmed it will launch the OnePlus 8T 5G on coming October 14. Reports suggest that this time there will be just one T model this time and no Pro variant. Notably, the OnePlus 8T 5G is not the only device launching on the slated date instead the company could bring five more products as per leakster Ishan Agarwal. Let’s take a quick look at everything OnePlus is expected to launch next week.

OnePlus 8T 5G

The star product launching on October 14 will be the OnePlus 8T 5G. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 8T 5G details have been revealed by the company as well as some rumours and leaks. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with support for the new Warp Charge 65 technology. It will feature a 120Hz Fluid Display. This time there ill not be a Pro mode, which means no OnePlus 8T Pro coming in this time.

Warp Charge 65 charger

In addition to the OnePlus 8T, the company will launch the new Warp Charge 65 charging technology which will also come bundled with the new OnePlus phone. The new brick will feature a USB Type-C port and come with the ability to charge devices at 65W speed. It will also support 45W Power Delivery charging. This charger will allow OnePlus 8T to charge to 58 per cent in up to 15 minutes and fully to 100 per cent within 39 minutes, the company claims.

OnePlus Buds Z

OnePlus recently teased a new pair of earphones that will launch alongside the OnePlus 8T. It is expected to be the rumoured OnePlus Buds Z. The teaser posted by the company on its official Twitter showed that the earphones will sport a closed design with silicone tips.

A whole new world of sound. Coming soon. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 1, 2020

OnePlus Watch

The company has been rumoured to be launch a smartwatch for some time now. It now appears that the OnePlus watch is ready for the official launch at the OnePlus 8T 5G launch event. Reports suggest that the OnePlus Watch will look similar to the Oppo Watch, however, it will feature a completely different UI very similar to the OxygenOS.

OnePlus power bank

OnePlus recently got certification for a new powerbank from BIS, which is said to be the successor to its original power bank launched back in 2015. Not much is known about the powerbank as of now, however, it is said that the company will launch it at the event.

Special Edition OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is the company’s budget smartphone, which offers good specifications at a reasonable price. Rumours and leaks hint that the company might launch a special edition of the OnePlus Nord at the event, which could just be a new colour option with similar specifications as the Nord.

