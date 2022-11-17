OnePlus 8 series starts receiving Android 13-based OxygenOS 13

OnePlus has been super quick this year in rolling out Android 13 for some of its devices, with its flagship — the OnePlus 10 Pro — receiving it just a month after the Android version hit stable. This was followed by the OnePlus 9 series, and with that out of the way, it’s now time for the OnePlus 8 series. The company’s just announced that it’s started to roll out OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 8 Pro in India.

OxygenOS 13 brings major interface changes for the second year in a row, making the skin look more similar to Oppo’s ColorOS than ever. The changelog for the three devices reads identical, with Aquamorphic Design being the main theme. The updated design language brings slicker animations, updated app and system interfaces, and more. OnePlus has also implemented a “behaviour recognition feature” it likes to call Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, which recognises complex gestures and optimises the response.

Other cool changes include large folders on the home screen, always-on display updates, Sidebar Toolbox, and improved security and performance. You can scan the complete changelog below.

Efficiency

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

• Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

• Optimises Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

• Optimises earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalisation

• Optimises Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Optimises Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimises Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Optimises Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

• Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

• Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.

• Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children’s vision.

Performance optimisation

• Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Do note that India and North America are the only two regions being treated to the update right now for these devices. If you haven’t received a notification for the update yet, then it’s probably because you weren’t a part of Open Beta testing. OnePlus says that OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 8 Pro be available first to users who participated in the Open Beta versions.