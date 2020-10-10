Oxygen OS 11 rolling out for OnePlus 8, 8 Pro: Here’s how to upgrade

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 devices receive Oxygen OS 11 update

OnePlus announced that it will be rolling out brand new Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 today, October 10 to OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 devices. It seems that the company is all set to take its fans on a thrilling ride while it also gears up to launch OnePlus 8T 5G on October 14. Other than that, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord series devices will soon receive the update in the future.

In its latest release, OnePlus claims to bring a much more efficient overall experience with the update. While it also enables users to share feedback with the company, the Chinese manufacturer also affirmed of squashing various bugs and that of improving the overall stability of the device. Here we list the key features that are all set to be on your fingertips in the span of few moments.

System UI

The new update of Oxygen OS 11 plans to bring fresh UI design with a more comfortable and stable experience along with optimization of various details. In addition, it also supports a smooth transition between sunrise and sunset enabling day and night mode accordingly.

Gaming Mode

All new Gaming toll box allows users to conveniently switch between Fnatic mode while you can also choose text-only, heads up and block options to control notifications to enjoy a seamless gaming experience. Besides that, OnePlus has also added quick reply feature for Instagram and WhatsApp that can be enabled by swiping down from the upper right or left corner of the screen in gaming mode. Gaming mode also comes with mis-touch prevention option as well.

Always-on-display

This time, the always-on ambient display comes embedded with a custom scheduling feature along with newly added insight clock style which will change in accordance with the phone usage. Moreover, OnePlus has also added 10 new clock styles with Oxygen OS 11.

Gallery

Furthermore, Oxygen OS 11 will enable the formation of weekly videos with your photos and videos in the storage. Apart from this, the preview speed of images in the gallery has also become faster with optimized loading speeds.

Dark Mode

Dark mode on Oxygen OS 11 now comes bundled with a shortcut key that can easily be enabled from quick settings by pulling it down. Other than that, this model is also paired with an ‘automatic turn on’ option based on customise time range feature which will enable/disable dark mode according to sunrise and sunset.

Zen Mode

Oxygen OS 11 now brings five new themes based on ocean, space, grassland and more for the devices. It has also included the group feature which will allow you to enable Zen Mode together by inviting them.

Here’s how you can upgrade

As OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users get a stable upgrade, all you need to install is head to your phone’s settings, tap on settings followed by system updates. Just tap on the download button and install the Oxygen OS 11 update. However, you need to ensure that your phone is charged and connected to a Wi-Fi network (in case you have a data limit on your network).

