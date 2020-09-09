OnePlus 8, 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update: How to download, new features

The Always-on feature has been added in the new Oxygen OS11 beta (Source: OnePlus screengrab/Twitter)

Google announced Android 11 rollout for select Pixel phones on September 8 alongside few flagship phones from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and Realme. Soon after, OnePlus too announced the open beta version of OxygenOS 11 based on the new Android 11 for their latest flagship smartphones OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

“Thanks to our close collaboration with Google, OnePlus is one of the first smartphone brands to be able to officially bring Android 11 to you – on the day it is officially launched – with the first open beta of OxygenOS 11.” OnePlus wrote in its blog.

New updates

# OnePlus has improved the user interface design with more optimisations including new weather UI which can dynamically switch from sunrise and sunset depending on the time of the day.

# For gamers, OnePlus has added a new toolbox enabling the user to switch between Fnatic mode, WhatsApp, Instagram and Screen Recorder by just swiping down from the upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode. Few gamers also accidentally pull down the notification bar while playing. The issue can be fixed by swiping down from the top of the screen followed by clicking on the notification bar and it will pop out.

# The long-awaited Always-on ambient display function has finally been added, something users have bee asking for in their feedbacks. You can also customise it by going into the ‘settings’ followed by ‘display’ and then tapping on the ‘ambient display’ option. Users can also choose between 10 new clock styles.

# In the new update, users will be able to enable the Dark Mode with a shortcut key by pulling down quick settings. There is an automatic Dark Mode option too where you can choose the time at which Dark Mode enables and disables.

# Five new themes have been added on the Zen Mode ocean, space, grassland, Zen space1, Zen space2 along with different timing options. OnePlus has also introduced the group feature in Zen Mode so that users can also invite your friends.

# There is an added gallery option which will automatically make stories out of user’s weekly photos and videos in storage.

How to install Android 11

You can download the Android 11 beta version from OnePlus Forums. After the download is complete you need to ensure that your phone’s battery is at least 30 per cent and there is 3GB of space available in the internal storage. Also, take a back up of your phone’s data to ensure there is no data loss. Open the downloaded zip package and copy the rollback package in the phone’s storage. Now, go into the settings, followed by system, then system updates. Click on the icon on the top right, tap on local upgrade and then tap on the installation package and upgrade. After the installation, you need to restart your smartphone to successfully update.

Note: Currently, there is no word on the availability of Android 11 on OnePlus devices other than OnePlus 8 series.

