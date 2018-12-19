OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition’s Warp Charge: Here’s how it works

OnePlus introduced Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology with OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition earlier this month. The technology is said to offer a day’s worth of charge in just 20 minutes. Now, OnePlus has explained in a blog post how the Warp Charge 30 works and handles heating issues with such large amount of power being generated.

In comparison to regular fast charging technology, the Warp Charge 30 carries larger current. Another difference is that the majority of heat generated through charging is not dissipated in the phone itself, but to Warp Charge 30’s adapter. This allows for lesser performance and heating issues when the phone is being used while charging.

OnePlus’ claims that Warp Charge 30 at 30 watts is its fastest charging technology ever and this is only supported by OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. To address the large amount of current and avoid overheating, the components of the battery protection structure have been updated to add eight-layer protection board. The mechanism is said to help with a more efficient cooling.

“By shifting the majority of the power management and heat dispersion to the Warp Charge 30 Adapter, however, very little heat ever reaches the phone,” read the post. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is backwards compatible with other OnePlus devices as well, but it is worth noting that Warp Charge 30 Power adapter will charge other devices at regular fast charge speeds and not at Warp Charge 30 speed.

OnePlus phones support the company’s Dash Charge fast charging technology, claimed to offer a day’s worth of charge in 30 minutes of charging. The technology was introduced with OnePlus 3 in 2016 and was adopted in its succeeding smartphones including OnePlus 6T.