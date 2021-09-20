OnePlus 2022 flagship to be first with new integrated OS, says Pete Lau

The 2022 OnePlus flagship will be the first smartphone to feature the integrated operating system made by fusing the Oxygen OS with Oppo’s Color OS, said Pete Lau, the OnePlus founder and CEO who is now also the chief product officer of the Oppo group.

Earlier, OnePlus and Oppo had announced the merger of the R&D teams of both companies as well as Lau’s new role in Oppo. OnePlus and Oppo are both brands from China’s BBK Group.

“With the merging of the teams we are working on creating the best possible software experience with the resources and capabilities we have,” Lau said. “With this approach we are working on the creation of an integrated operating system combining the very best strings of OxygenOS as well as ColorOS” he said, adding that the focus will be particularly on keeping the fast, smooth, complete experience that symbolises OxygenOS and combining it with the very stable quality aspects and features of ColorOS.

Lau said this will offer a ”unified operating system experience that’s the best possible experience for users”. Speaking about the integrated OS in the next OnePlus flagship, Lau added: “I’m confident this will be an experience to surprise and delight all of you. That’s something that we will work on… improving as much as possible”.

Lau told IndianExpress.com that the future direction is to “work towards a further integrated software experience” starting from the flagship device launching in the first half of 2022. He said they will look to extend this unified experience to more devices.

“We will share more details about when specific devices will receive the new OS at a later date,” said OnePlus in a blog post. (Express Photo) “We will share more details about when specific devices will receive the new OS at a later date,” said OnePlus in a blog post. (Express Photo)

Lau said while the new devices post the 2022 flagship will move to the integrated operating system, they will follow through on the commitment to offer updates for older devices, though it won’t extend beyond a point.

Addressing concerns over how the OnePlus and Oppo will differentiate themselves given the OS will be the same when the hardware already has similarities, Lau explained: “With each of these different OnePlus products, we see that in the process of creating and defining the products, there is a different audience, a different audience that has different requirements, and different expectations of the products.” He added that there are many different expectations and demands from different audiences and this this creates a process of defining and creating the right product for the different audiences.

Lau said this also meant there are many who don’t use products from either brands and “these are our opportunity to look at in terms of what we can create going forward to be able to meet expectations”.

Lau said that while the design teams of Oppo and OnePlus were previously completely independent, going forward they “will maintain differentiation of products”. He added: “A focus needs to be maintained on really delivering that design quality across products to match different audiences and deliver an overall differentiated product of excellence.”