OnePlus 11 series: Everything we know so far

With the OnePlus 10 Pro nearing a year since launch, we are starting to see leaks and rumours about its successors. So far it looks like the upcoming series will comprise the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R. While early rumours also pointed toward a OnePlus 11 Pro, the Pro moniker could be on its way out, with the company plainly calling its next flagship phone the OnePlus 11.

This makes sense considering the current generation only offers the OnePlus 10 Pro. And while its name implies the existence of a OnePlus 10, there is no such phone. Hopefully, the next-gen with its (possible) updated naming scheme will clear up this confusion.

OnePlus 11: What we know so far

The OnePlus 11 could feature a 6.7-inch curved LTPO display with a resolution of 3126 x 1440 pixels, according to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. The refresh rate will likely be 120Hz. Considering the OnePlus 10 Pro already offered top-of-the-line Gorila Glass Victus protection, the OnePlus 11 will likely feature the same.

Under the hood handling the computing bits will likely be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Qualcomm says that its updated Kryo CPU delivers up to 35% improved performance with up to 40% higher efficiency. The chip comes with 1 Cortex-X3 prime core clocked at 3.2GHz, 2 Cortex-A715 performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, 2 Cortex-A710 performance cores again clocked at 2.8GHz, and finally, 3 Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

For photography, the OnePlus 11 will feature a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor (IMX890), a 48MP ultrawide lens, and an unspecified 32MP camera. The front camera may have a 32MP sensor. Another tipster, Steve H. McFly (better known as @Onleaks on Twitter), hinted that the OnePlus 11 will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. All this will be backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that’ll support 100W fast charging.

Other rumoured features include Hasselblad branding slapped on the rear cameras and an alert slider. The software should be Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 right out of the box.

As for an approximate release date, expect the OnePlus 11 to drop in March or April based on the usual release pattern. It will compete with the Vivo X90 Pro, Motorola Edge 40 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

OnePlus 11R: What we know so far

September saw OnLeaks teaming up with MySmartPrice to leak nearly the entire spec sheet of the mid-range OnePlus 11R. While OnLeaks does have a decent record when it comes to things like this, it’s best to take the following info with a pinch of salt – leaks this early have a tendency to change down the line.

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 11R will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to what the OnePlus 10R offers. Powering the device will be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is Qualcomm’s previous flagship. It features 1 Cortex-X2 core at 3200 MHz, 3 Cortex-A710 cores at 2750 MHz, and 4 Cortex-A510 cores at 2000 MHz.

For photography, the OnePlus 11R will offer a triple camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary camera. RAM options will likely be 8 and 16GB, while storage options will be 128 and 256GB. The battery will be sized 5,000mAh with support for 100W fast charging.