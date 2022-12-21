OnePlus 11 series to launch on Feb 7: Everything we know so far

OnePlus 11 5G will launch in India on February 7 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The launch teaser of the OnePlus 11 5G also gives us a hint towards the new design and some of the capabilities of the next OnePlus flagship smartphone. While we might not know everything that’s there about the upcoming OnePlus 11 series, the company has confirmed a few of its features and several leaks and speculations have given us a hint towards what to expect from the OnePlus 11 series.

OnePlus 11 series India launch

The company will launch the flagship OnePlus 11 5G on February 7, 2023, at a physical event in New Delhi. Before that, the brand is likely to launch the same in China, which will ship with HydrogenOS instead of OxygenOS. Just like last year, the company is likely to announce one phone in the series. Devices like the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus 11T are likely to launch in the second half of 2023. With the smartphone, OnePlus will also announce the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with Dynaudio tuning.

OnePlus 11 design

OnePlus 11 will be the successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro. In terms of design, we can expect the OnePlus 11 to feature a premium glass sandwich design with a metal frame. The primary difference between the OnePlus 10 Pro and its successor will be in the primary camera bump.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a square-like camera setup while the OnePlus 11 will have a circular camera bump at the back with Hasselblad branding. The camera bump will house a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary wide-angle lens, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto 50mm lens with an LED flash unit.

OnePlus is retaining the alert slider. While the company never removed it from its flagship offering, the disappearance of the same from the previous OnePlus 10T as well as other mid-range and entry-level OnePlus smartphones made users believe that the brand might put an end to the feature in future variants as well. However, the latest teaser confirms that the OnePlus 11 will indeed have an alert slider.

OnePlus 11 display

OnePlus 11 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of peak brightness and colour accuracy, the display on the OnePlus 11 is likely to be better than the one on its predecessor. The smartphone is also likely to include a new and improved in-display fingerprint sensor.

This is likely to be a 3D curved display and is expected to have Corning’s latest Gorilla glass for added protection. The display is likely to have an improved touch response rate, which should make the OnePlus 11 a great device for gaming.

OnePlus 11 performance

OnePlus 11 will be one of the most capable Android smartphones, at least on paper, thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone is likely to make use of LPDDR5x RAM (8/12/16GB) with UFS 4.0 storage (128/256/512GB of internal storage). As per the leaked AnTuTu benchmark, the OnePlus 11 scored 1341080 points, and the benchmark also confirms that the device will have up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and will ship with Android 13 OS with custom OxygenOS 13 skin on top.

OnePlus 11 battery

OnePlus 11 might not be the fastest-charging smartphone. The phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery and is said to support up to 100W of wired charging and 50W of wireless charging. It looks like the company has managed to find a sweet spot between fast charging and maintaining battery health by locking the fast charging support to 100W.

OnePlus pricing and availability

OnePlus 11 is likely to be available on Amazon, and this could also be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone that the company has ever launched. The phone is likely to cost over Rs 65,000 for the base variant, while the top-of-the-line OnePlus 11 with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage might cost upwards of Rs 80,000.