Monday, Dec 26, 2022

OnePlus 11 official renders are here: Circular Hasselblad camera and alert slider return

OnePlus 11 will launch in India on February 7th, and the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

OnePlus 11 will be available in at least two colours (Image Credit: OnePlus India)
OnePlus recently confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 11 and the Buds Pro 2 in India. Both devices will be launched at a physical launch event in New Delhi on February 7, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of the first smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in the country.

Besides, the company also confirmed that its next flagship smartphone will also have an alert slider just like the OnePlus 10 Pro. On top of that, the company has now shared official renders of the OnePlus 11, which gives us a closer look at the design and the form factor of the upcoming smartphone.

According to the official renders, the OnePlus 11 will be available in at least two colours — Arbor Green and Sandstone Black. Just like the OnePlus 11, the Buds Pro 2 will also be available in at least two colour options. The green variant of the OnePlus 11 will be available in a glossy finish while the black variant will come with a matte finish with a bit of texture, which makes it fingerprint resistant.

OnePlus 11 in Arbor Green colour and glossy finish (Image credit: OnePlus India)

While the overall design of the OnePlus 11 might be inspired by the OnePlus 10 series, the company has made enough changes to help differentiate between them. At the back, the phone has a massive camera unit with Hasselblad branding just like the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the camera unit houses a triple camera setup, which is likely to house a wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, and a dedicated telephoto lens.

As per the renders, the OnePlus 11 Pro will have a glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame, where, both the display and the back panel curve over to offer a smooth finish. The power button and the alert slider are on the right side while the volume rockers are on the left side.

At the bottom, the OnePlus 11 has a primary speaker, microphone, USB Type-C port, and a SIM card tray, which is likely to house two nano SIM cards. At the back, there is also the OnePlus logo like most modern OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus 11 specifications

OnePlus has not shared anything related to the specifications of the device, except that the OnePlus 11 is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Few leaks suggest that the OnePlus 11 is likely to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Unlike most of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based flagships, the OnePlus 11 is said to use a dated E4 panel. While the E4 AMOLED panel might not be as power efficient as the E5 or even the E6 panel, it is likely to reduce the cost of the device, which should help OnePlus position the 11 at a slightly lower price than the competition.

In terms of memory, the top-tier variant of the OnePlus 11 is said to offer up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The smartphone will ship with Android 13 with custom OxygenOS 13 skin on top. Finally, in terms of pricing, the OnePlus 11 could retail for around Rs 65,000 in India.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 04:21:38 pm
