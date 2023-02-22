OnePlus 11 Concept to Motorola Razr 2023: Most anticipated smartphones to be announced at MWC 2023

Mobile World Congress 2023 is just around the corner and will commence from February 27 to March 2. During this period, big smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and other brands are set to announce their latest innovations, including smartphones, accessories and more. As we inch near the commencement date, many of these brands have started to tease their upcoming products, giving us a hint on what to expect from the biggest mobile show of this year.

Here are the most anticipated smartphones launching at MWC 2023 in Barcelona.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be one of the key launches of MWC 2023. While the phone is already official in China, the company will officially unveil the global variant of the same at MWC 2023. The key highlight of the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be its camera system. With a 1-inch primary camera and a Leica partnership, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is likely to be the most advanced camera-centric smartphone from the company.

Realme GT 3

The Realme GT 3 will be the fastest-charging smartphone in the world with support for 240W fast charging. According to the official teaser, the phone is capable of fully charging the battery in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds, while 50 per cent of the battery can be charged in just 4 minutes. Not just that, one can also charge 20 per cent of Realme GT 3’s battery in just 80 seconds. Besides fast charging, the phone will also offer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED screen, and a 50MP primary camera.

Motorola Razr 2023 with a large cover display (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Motorola Razr 2023

Motorola is said to announce its next clamshell-style folding smartphone — Motorola Razr with a large cover display and a dual-camera system. As of now, there is no information on the rest of the features, however, considering the previous models, the 2023-Razr might come with a mid-tier Qualcomm chip with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The The onePlus 11 concept phone will have LED strips at the back.

OnePlus 11 concept

OnePlus has officially teased its newest concept smartphone with blue-coloured light strips on the back and a multi-camera system. Like the previous concept, the OnePlus 11 concept might go on sale anytime soon. However, the company is likely to incorporate some of these technologies in the upcoming OnePlus products.

Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic Vs

Honor is also set to announce a couple of new smartphones, including the regular Honor Magic 5 series of smartphones and the brand will also unveil its folding smartphone — the Honor Magic Vs with an improved hinge system. Again, these smartphones are already available in China and will soon be available in select international markets.