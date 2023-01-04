OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are now official: Here’s what is new

OnePlus 11 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, is now official as the phone has been announced in the China market. The OnePlus 11 is supposed to launch in India on February 7. The company has also officially unveiled the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds along with the new flagship phone.

OnePlus 11 5G: Specifications, what’s new compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro?

The most significant difference has to be around the design. The OnePlus 11 gets a stainless steel camera module, a first for a OnePlus phone. The camera module is also much more prominent and circular in shape, similar to what we’ve seen on phones such as the Vivo X80 Pro earlier. The OnePlus 11 also marks the return of the alert slider and Hasselblad branding which was missing on the OnePlus 10T. The phone has a glass sandwich design.

In terms of basic specifications, the OnePlus sports a 6.7-inch 2K resolution 120Hz AMOLED LTPO 3.0 screen. The previous, OnePlus 10 Pro had an LTPO 2.0 panel, though the size was the same. The smartphone gets the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is supposed to offer 35 per cent CPU performance improvement and 25 per cent GPU performance improvement when compared to its predecessor. The previous variant was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the OnePlus 10T was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro last year. However, OnePlus has bumped up the fast-charging support to 100W SuperVOOC charging, compared to 80W on the previous version.

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto portrait lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide angle lens with Hasselblad tuning and 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-colour identifying. Just how the OnePlus 11 improves on the camera performance is what we will have to wait and see, once the India review units arrive. But OnePlus has largely improved the camera experience with the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T smartphones, and whether it can take this a step further with the new variant will be closely watched.

In terms of software, the Chinese variant ships with ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 while the international and the Indian variant will ship with OxygenOS 13.

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro: What’s different?

The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro are co-designed by Dynaudio and MelodyBost dual driver setup to deliver stereo-grade audio quality. These wireless TWS-style earphones make use of dual 11mm and 6mm drivers featuring crystal polymer diaphragms with separate edges and a dome for enhanced balance and tone. These earphones also offer improved active noise cancellation, capable of eliminating up to 48dB of ambient noise, and they are powered by Bluetooth 5.3 LE for a fast and smooth music streaming experience. OnePlus Buds 2 Pro can deliver 39 hours of music playback with a single charge.

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro: Price in China, when is it coming to India?

The OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will go on sale in China from January 9. The base model of the OnePlus 11 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at 3999 Yuan (Rs 48,098) while the Buds Pro 2 will cost 899 Yuan (Rs 10,812). It is not clear what the India price for the OnePlus 11 5G will be when it is released on February 7, 2023. The OnePlus 10 Pro launched at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB RAM option, while the 12GB RAM option cost Rs 71,999. The OnePlus 10T launched in August at a price of Rs 49,999 for the base variant. Given that the OnePlus 11 is the new flagship, it is safe to say that the brand will likely continue with the higher price strategy for this phone as well.

OnePlus 11: The lesser-known stuff

Although the OnePlus 11 is the latest flagship from the company, it’s not quite as premium as the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was launched in early 2022. Starting with the USB port, the OnePlus 11 only supports up to USB 2.0 standard while the OnePlus 10 Pro came with USB 3.1 Gen1 support with much faster data transfer speed.

When it comes to charging, the OnePlus 11 supports 100W fast charging. While it might charge faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro, phones like the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 10T support much faster 150W SuperVOOCC charging, hence, even when it comes to charging speed, the OnePlus 11 is not the best from the company.

Not just that, the OnePlus 11 also misses out on wireless and reverse wireless charging, which is present on the previous generation’s OnePlus flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro came with a 32MP selfie camera, while the same has been downgraded to 16MP on the OnePlus 11.

Given all these differences, the OnePlus 10 Pro seem to have some edge over the OnePlus 11 at least in some aspects. However, do note that, the OnePlus 11 starts at a much lower price when compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Hence, for those who might want the most capable high-performance smartphone, the OnePlus 11 is the only choice.