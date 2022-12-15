OnePlus 10T Marvel edition to include Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Panther goodies

OnePlus has officially teased a new iteration of its latest offering — OnePlus 10T. For a limited time, the OnePlus 10T will be available in a Marvel edition box which contains a few Marvel-branded goodies and collectables.

The OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box will cost Rs 58,999 and comes with a top-of-the-line variant of the Moonstone Black OnePlus 10T with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Besides, the box will also contain an Iron Man phone cover, a pop socket that’s in the shape of Captain America’s shield, and a mobile stand with Blank Panther styling.

While anyone can buy the OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box, Red Cable Club members will get an additional Rs 3,000 discount and the package will be available for Rs 55,999. Right now, the product is also listed on Disney India’s official platform for 55,999. However, there is no option to buy yet.

Stay tuned for an exciting offer created for Marvel fans. Head to the Red Cable Club platform to know more. pic.twitter.com/8iubOw2dhb — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 14, 2022

OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box availability

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box will be available in India from the 17th of December to the 19th of December. This is expected to be available in a limited number. So, if you are planning to get one for yourself, make sure to grab one as soon as possible.

In terms of features and specifications, the OnePlus 10T is the most powerful smartphone from the company, featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 120Hz OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and FHD+ resolution.

A 4,800 mAh battery fuels the device and the phone supports up to 150W fast wired charging with no wireless charging support. The device was recently updated to Android 13 with custom OxygenOS 13 skin on top. The smartphone is likely to receive two more major Android OS updates in the coming days.