scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

OnePlus 10T Marvel edition to include Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Panther goodies

OnePlus 10T is now available in a special Marvel package that includes a custom case, mobile stand, and a pop socket.

OnePlus Marvel Edition will include a 16GB variant of the OnePlus 10T (Image credit: Disney India)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

OnePlus has officially teased a new iteration of its latest offering — OnePlus 10T. For a limited time, the OnePlus 10T will be available in a Marvel edition box which contains a few Marvel-branded goodies and collectables.

The OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box will cost Rs 58,999 and comes with a top-of-the-line variant of the Moonstone Black OnePlus 10T with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Besides, the box will also contain an Iron Man phone cover, a pop socket that’s in the shape of Captain America’s shield, and a mobile stand with Blank Panther styling.

Also read: |OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

While anyone can buy the OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box, Red Cable Club members will get an additional Rs 3,000 discount and the package will be available for Rs 55,999. Right now, the product is also listed on Disney India’s official platform for 55,999. However, there is no option to buy yet.

 

OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box availability

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box will be available in India from the 17th of December to the 19th of December. This is expected to be available in a limited number. So, if you are planning to get one for yourself, make sure to grab one as soon as possible.

In terms of features and specifications, the OnePlus 10T is the most powerful smartphone from the company, featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 120Hz OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and FHD+ resolution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

A 4,800 mAh battery fuels the device and the phone supports up to 150W fast wired charging with no wireless charging support. The device was recently updated to Android 13 with custom OxygenOS 13 skin on top. The smartphone is likely to receive two more major Android OS updates in the coming days.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:16:16 am
Next Story

Solving Crime | ‘Spiderman’ thief: How modus operandi of climbing buildings led police to man who raped Spanish national in 2012

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close