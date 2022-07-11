OnePlus 10T leaks suggest it will come with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 16GB RAM

The latest leak about the OnePlus 10T suggests that the phone will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The leak also suggests that the phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The specifications were leaked by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, which was accessed by Gadgets 360.

If accurate, the OnePlus 10T would be the first phone from the company to get 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus 10 Pro, its current flagship, comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 10T could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera array is also expected to pack an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. The phone could potentially come with a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

The phone could potentially launch with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Renders published by OnLeaks in June and accessed by GSMArena display a design language very similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, albeit with clear differences. The renders was allegedly based on real-life photos of a pre-production unit.

OnLeaks highlighted some of the changes between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the upcoming 10T saying that the metal frame will be replaced by a plastic one and that the bump will be tweaked with beveling around it. The phone might release in India between July 25 and August 1 and could go on sale on Amazon shortly thereafter.