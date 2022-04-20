OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launching soon: What to expect

OnePlus will launch three new products in the Indian market on April 28 during its ‘More Power to You’ launch event. These are the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord earbuds. The company recently confirmed all three products with a number of posts on its social media handles. Ahead of the launch, here’s all we can expect from the three new products.

OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus 9R and 9RT. It will also be the first number-series phone to come with a MediaTek Dimensity processor. This will be the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. While all of the specifications are not yet known about the phone officially, still images by the brand reveal a completely new look on the back panel of the phone and a unique-looking camera module.

Always fast, forever smooth. Get ready for a seamless smartphone experience with the 120Hz Fluid Display of the new #OnePlus10R Know more: https://t.co/WaA8u6p3se#MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/L9y7SJo4Ai — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 19, 2022

Other confirmed features include a 120 Hz display with Adaptive Frame Rate, a HyperBoost gaming engine and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. A triple camera setup can also be seen on the back. The OnePlus 10R is also expected to launch as the OnePlus Ace in China in a few days.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE series (where CE stands for Core Edition) are the brand’s most affordable phones. However, it seems OnePlus is planning to make it’s phones even more accessible to the masses. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, as the name suggests is expected to be an affordable version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

The company has confirmed that the phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and SuperVOOC fast charging. It will also come with a 64MP triple camera setup on the back and what looks like a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. More specifications have not yet been confirmed but the phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset.

OnePlus Nord Buds

OnePlus has been making audio products for a while with its Bullets (neckband-style) and Buds (TWS-style) products. However, the company is likely launching its first pair of affordable TWS earbuds with the upcoming Nord Buds. Not a lot is confirmed about the OnePlus Nord Buds yet, but the OnePlus website does hint at a few features.

Something loud, beautiful, and very Nord is dropping soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/yYk3uIYtvj — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 17, 2022

This includes water resistance; either Environmental or Active noise cancellation, fast charging and a sound signature tuned for bass-lovers. The earbuds are also expected to launch in at least two colours – black and white.