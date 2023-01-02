scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

OneDrive, Office 365 down: Microsoft apps suffer major outage

Microsoft services like Azure, Office 365, and Skype are down across the world.

Various Microsoft services are currently down (Bloomberg/File)

Microsoft is currently experiencing an outage across the globe, hence, a lot of Microsoft online services like OneDrive are currently down. According to several reports on Twitter, people are unable to upload or access files stored on Microsoft OneDrive.

Also read: |Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users

According to Downdetector, services like Azure, a cloud service by Microsoft, Skype, Teams, and Microsoft 365 are currently down, and there is no information on what caused this massive outage of various Microsoft services.

This is the first major tech outage of 2023, and last year a lot of internet services like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even Google faced outages. Given Microsoft Azure also hosts a lot of other services, those are also likely to get affected by Microsoft’s ongoing outage.

Internet service outages happen for several reasons. A fault in a deployment code or physical damage to a server are some of the prominent causes of tech outages. The company is expected to quickly fix the outage in a couple of hours and all the Microsoft services should start to work without any issues. Stay tuned to get the latest update on the Microsoft outage and how it will affect various services.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 18:34 IST
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 18:34 IST
