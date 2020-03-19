Airtel to soon offer mobile, DTH, broadband services under one single plan

One Airtel plan could bundle all of Airtel’s services. (Image: Bloomberg) One Airtel plan could bundle all of Airtel’s services. (Image: Bloomberg)

Airtel is planning to launch a new bundled plan that will combine all of its services into a single offering. The new One Airtel bundled pack will offer users a unified experience as it clubs its DTH, broadband, and mobile services into one, reported 91Mobiles.

The report mentions that the One Airtel plans will launch by March 25, 2020, in India as part of a pilot project. Initially, Airtel will roll out three plans and the whole service will be limited to only three or four key markets. The service might also offer free OTT services as well.

At the moment the exact pricing of the One Airtel plans is unknown but it is expected to start at less than Rs 1,000 and go as high as Rs 2,000. The highly-priced plan will obviously offer more benefits to the consumers. The pilot offer is meant to gauge user demand for such bundled service offering.

According to the report, there will be three One Airtel plans under the pilot project. The basic pack will start around Rs 1000 that will offer 75GB mobile data, DTH access, voice calling, and free streaming services which may include subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream. There will be no broadband access with this pack.

The second plan will be reportedly priced around Rs 1,500 and come with 125GB of mobile data and unlimited calling along with Airtel’s DTH channels and OTT service. This pack will also include 500GB high-speed broadband data for the consumers. The report suggests that the speed will drop to 1Mbps post FUP.

The third One Airtel plan will reportedly be priced around Rs 2,000 and offers the same benefits as the second plan. The differences between this plan and the second one aren’t clear yet but it could boil down to speed post FUP.

As of now, Airtel offers mobile, DTH, and broadband services separately all of which start at different prices. One Airtel plan is expected to not only bring these services under one umbrella but also end up being the cheaper option to avail all three services.

