OLX reports 40 per cent growth as pre-owned phone market thrives in India

Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi remain the top three brands listed on OLX. Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi remain the top three brands listed on OLX.

With more and more Indians aiming to own high-end smartphones, the pre-owned smartphone market is booming and on the online trading platform OLX, the average selling price (ASP) of a pre-owned smartphone has jumped from Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,000 in just one year, the company said on Saturday. More and more high-end phones are now being traded on the platform than ever before while the holding period of mobile phones has declined from three to less than two years, especially in the tier II and III cities, said OLX.

OLX recorded almost 14 million mobile phones and accessories listings in the financial year 2017-18. The phone listings on the platform jumped from 2.5 million units in April-June 2017 to 3.5 million in the same period this year — registering a 40 per cent (year-on-year) growth.

“Mobiles is the most transacted category on OLX. We have disrupted the way people buy and sell pre-owned phones in world’s second largest smartphone market,” Akanksha Dhamija, Head of Electronics & Mobiles category, OLX India, told IANS. With a high penetration and frequent updates, consumers are upgrading to new models within months. “This results in good-quality and fairly new pre-owned phones available for a huge audience. OEMs and businesses also find it useful to tap potential buyers and sellers looking to upgrade on our platform,” Dhamija added.

Also Read: OLX, Flipkart partner to leverage each other’s strengths

According to industry estimates, sales of pre-owned smartphones in India are expected to grow at a 32 per cent CAGR to reach nearly 46 million units in 2020. A large part of the pre-owned mobile market is still offline — driven by dealers, retailers and shop owners — but online marketplaces are increasingly becoming popular platform for buying and selling mobiles.

“Almost 70 per cent of all the listings in the financial year 2017-18 were sold on OLX — implying the high liquidity of the platform,” claimed the company.

Also Read: Apple iPhone X is already sold out, selling for Rs 1.5 lakh on OLX India

Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi remain the top three brands listed on OLX. Xiaomi is the only brand to have grown its share of listings from 12.8 per cent to 17.6 per cent in last one year. Samsung holds 20 per cent share and Apple covers 13.2 per cent listings on the platform, said the company.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App