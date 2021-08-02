Older Android phones will not be able to sign into Google apps after September 27

Google suggests that the cutoff of older devices is necessary to protect account privacy. (File)

If you’re still using an old Android device as a souvenir or for any reason, it may soon be time to let it go. A new report by 91Mobiles suggests that older Android devices running Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread or older will soon not be able to Google Apps.

The report states that starting from September 27 this year, Android Gingerbread devices, and older devices will not be able to sign into Google Apps like Gmail, YouTube and Keep. Users will be able to still sign in from the web, but to avoid any issues and hassles with Gmail or Google Maps, users must upgrade to either Android 3.0 or Android 4.0.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021,” the company said. “If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.”

Will the move be affecting a lot of people?

No. Gingerbread and earlier Android releases are so old that their tiny usage share has been clubbed with the “other” category for years. However, the move does show instances of Google cutting off basic functionality for older devices, instead of just ending software/security updates.

As per the report, Google suggests that the cutoff of older devices is necessary to protect account privacy. The change indicates that once it has been about a decade since a device is released, Google could end basic support, something that could in the future also affect those Honeycomb and Ice Cream Sandwich devices.