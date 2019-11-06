Toggle Menu Sections
Netflix will no longer be available on old Samsung smart TVshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/old-samsung-tvs-to-end-netflix-support-starting-december-2019-6106558/

Netflix will no longer be available on old Samsung smart TVs

Some older models of Samsung TVs will stop supporting the video streaming service, Netflix, starting from December this year due to some "technical limitations".

samsung tv netflix support, netflix to not work on old samsung tv, samsung smart tv to stop netflix support
Netflix to stop support for older Samsung smart TVs starting from December this year.

Starting this December, some older models of Samsung smart TVs will no longer support Netflix following some “technical limitations”. Samsung issued a notification on its support page informing that Netflix will no longer be supported on some devices beginning December 1, 2019.

A similar statement came from the streaming service’s side stating that a small number of older devices will not be able to run Netflix. At the moment, it is not clear what are these technical limitations and which smart TVs will be affected in particular. Samsung also didn’t reveal which of its smart TVs will stop supporting Netflix.

BGR first spotted the news on Samsung’s support page which states, “Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on some devices beginning on December 1st, 2019. Some older Samsung smart TV’s are affected by this change. In the future, Netflix can be viewed from many other devices capable of connecting to your TV.”

“On December 2nd, Netflix will no longer be supported on a small number of older devices due to technical limitations,” a Netflix representative told CNET via an email.”

Advertising

“We’ve notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted,” it added.

Diwali Offers on TVs - Get Vouchers Upto Rs. 9500Bajaj finserv

Also read | Free access to Apple TV+, Netflix, Hotstar: Here’s how to get

Users who want to continue watching Netflix on the affected older Samsung smart TV models will need to use an additional connecting device like a streaming stick. But first users will need to wait for either Netflix or Samsung to come up with a list of devices that will not support the streaming service.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android