Old Kindle e-readers will lose internet connectivity later this year, Amazon warns

Amazon is warning consumers that their old Kindle e-readers will lose internet connectivity. Starting December 2021, many of the previous-generation Kindles that are dependent on 3G internet connectivity to download books will no longer be able to access it. The reason for the change is the aging 3G networks, especially in the US. It’s not Amazon’s fault, because that is not something the e-commerce giant controls.

The company has started to send out emails to customers, warning them about the change. So basically, owners of the first and second-generation Kindle and Kindle DX e-readers had no Wi-Fi support, meaning they relied completely on 3G to download books on their devices. Amazon clarified that while the titles customers bought and downloaded will still be there, but these devices won’t have internet connectivity.

But it’s not only first- and second-generation Kindles that will lose 3G connectivity, Amazon lists out Kindle devices affected by the change. These include: Kindle Keyboard 3rd generation, Kindle Touch (4th Generation), Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation)/(6th Generation)/(7th Generation), Kindle Voyage (7th Generation) and Kindle Oasis (8th Generation). These Kindle e-readers come with cellular connectivity but lack 4G support.

To compensate affected Kindle customers, Amazon is running a trade-in programme. First-generation Kindle can get a free 10th-gen Kindle Oasis and cover, and second-generation Kindle and Kindle DX owners are eligible for $70 off a new Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis, plus $25 in e-book credits. And if you own the first-generation Kindle, then you are eligible to get the latest top-end Oasis and a cover free.

The Kindle is regarded as one of the most successful consumer products. The first Kindle came out in 2007, and featured the full-size keyboard, white bezel, and a 6-inch E-Ink display. The 2007 Kindle retailed for $399.