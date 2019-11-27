Ola to begin operations in London soon, starts onboarding drivers

Ola has now expanded its operations to London and the company has announced the beginning of registration of licensed drivers in the city, which will be followed by passenger service in the coming weeks.

Ola received an operating license from Transport for London (TfL) earlier this year after which it has now started onboarding drivers in London. PHV drivers who are interested will need to log on to https://drive.olacabs.com/register for the registration process.

Ola already operates in 27 boroughs in the UK including Birmingham, Liverpool, Exeter, Reading, Bristol, Bath, Coventry, and Warwick, where it is claimed to have over seven million users. Its operations in the UK started with Cardiff in August 2018. Globally, Ola is available in more than 250 cities in India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Ola will continue to offer its safety features like 24/7 helplines for customers and drivers, in-app emergency button, facial recognition for authentication, and more. The emergency button can be used to get in touch with Ola’s Safety Response Team, contact emergency services as well as share ride information with friends and family.

To make sure the blocked drivers are not re-entered, Ola verifies images of drivers against driving license photographs. It also stores digital copies of documents like vehicle insurance certificate, MOT certificate, and driver’s license.

The development comes as Uber lost its license in London earlier this week over security issues. This is the second time the cab company was stripped of its license in just over two years. TfL said a “pattern of failures” on safety and security meant the taxi app was not fit and proper.