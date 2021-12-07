Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to begin from December 15: Quick recap of price, features

Ola Electric launched its S1 series of electric scooters in India back in August, with a promise of deliveries that were set to originally begin in October 2021. However, after pushing back these dates, company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has now confirmed that the buyers of the electric scooter will begin getting deliveries this month.

A new tweet by Aggarwal confirms that deliveries for the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro will begin deliveries from December 15 this year. The tweet also shows a few pictures that show Ola electric scooters lined up outside the company’s factories. Check it out below.

Scooters are getting ready 🙂 Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/d2ydB3TXTm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 4, 2021

Users who want to buy an Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro now can also log on to their website and book an electric scooter in the colour of their choice for Rs 499.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro: Features and specifications

The Ola S1 starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) and the S1 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,999(ex-showroom). However, some state subsidies in select regions could mean you could get the two electric scooters for cheaper in regions like Delhi and Maharashtra.

While the Ola S1 packs a 2.9kWh battery pack and delivers 8.5kW peak power, the more powerful S1 Pro comes with a larger 3.9kWh battery, although both scooters feature the same 8.5kW motor. The S1 Pro also gets a new ‘Hyper’ performance mode over the standard S1, which only gets a ‘Normal’ and a ‘Sport’ riding mode. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro will also be available in 10 colours.

Other features include a Reverse Mode, in-built speakers, proximity sensors, app compatibility, and also a Hill Hold feature that prevents the vehicle from rolling back on slopes during riding. There is also an all-digital console that lets the user control all aspects and settings of the scooter.