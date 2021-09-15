Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro to go on first sale in India today: Here’s all you need to know

Ola’s first electric scooters in India that were launched last month, the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro will go on sale for the first time today. The electric two-wheelers are operated by a battery and come with a number of smart features for connectivity and functionality. If you’re thinking of buying one of the two electric scooters, here are all the details you may need.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro: Price and availability

The Ola S1 base variant is listed at Rs 99,999 while the higher-end Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999. These are ex-showroom prices and the on-road price in your region may vary depending on a number of factors like registration fees, state subsidies, and others.

Both scooters can be purchased starting today, and Ola claims the order will begin next month, although no exact date is out yet. Booking your Ola S1 or S1 Pro would include paying an amount of Rs 20,000 in advance and the remaining amount will be payable before the delivery of the same. The company has a detailed blog post on the entire buying process that you can check out here.

October is also when test rides will begin for the Ola S1 devices. Customers who have booked their vehicle beginning today can also cancel their orders any time before shipping. As there is no middle man or dealer system, the vehicles will be delivered right to your home and customers will be notified within 72 hours of placing orders.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro: Features

The Ola S1 is powered by a 2.98kWh battery while the Ola S1 Pro is powered by a bigger 3.97kWh battery. These translate to claimed figures of 121km range and 90kmph top speed for the Ola S1 and 181km of range and a top speed of 115kmph for the Ola S1 Pro. The two electric scooters will also get multiple riding modes like Normal and Sports, while the Pro variant gets a third Hyper riding mode for extra performance.

A 7-inch touchscreen console on the handlebar is the main control center of the Ola S1 series vehicles and is equipped with multiple microphones, the scooter can also take voice commands. Running on the company’s MoveOS, the scooters are also equipped with many safety features.