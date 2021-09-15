scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Must Read

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro to go on first sale in India today: Here’s all you need to know

Check out all the details on the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro including pricing, features and availability information.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 15, 2021 1:59:26 pm
ola s1, ola s1 proCheck out all you need to know about the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. (Image Source: Ola)

Ola’s first electric scooters in India that were launched last month, the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro will go on sale for the first time today. The electric two-wheelers are operated by a battery and come with a number of smart features for connectivity and functionality. If you’re thinking of buying one of the two electric scooters, here are all the details you may need.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro: Price and availability

The Ola S1 base variant is listed at Rs 99,999 while the higher-end Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999. These are ex-showroom prices and the on-road price in your region may vary depending on a number of factors like registration fees, state subsidies, and others.

Both scooters can be purchased starting today, and Ola claims the order will begin next month, although no exact date is out yet. Booking your Ola S1 or S1 Pro would include paying an amount of Rs 20,000 in advance and the remaining amount will be payable before the delivery of the same. The company has a detailed blog post on the entire buying process that you can check out here.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Ola to set up ‘world’s largest women-only plant’ for e-scooters; employ over 10,000

October is also when test rides will begin for the Ola S1 devices. Customers who have booked their vehicle beginning today can also cancel their orders any time before shipping. As there is no middle man or dealer system, the vehicles will be delivered right to your home and customers will be notified within 72 hours of placing orders.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro: Features

The Ola S1 is powered by a 2.98kWh battery while the Ola S1 Pro is powered by a bigger 3.97kWh battery. These translate to claimed figures of 121km range and 90kmph top speed for the Ola S1 and 181km of range and a top speed of 115kmph for the Ola S1 Pro. The two electric scooters will also get multiple riding modes like Normal and Sports, while the Pro variant gets a third Hyper riding mode for extra performance.

A 7-inch touchscreen console on the handlebar is the main control center of the Ola S1 series vehicles and is equipped with multiple microphones, the scooter can also take voice commands. Running on the company’s MoveOS, the scooters are also equipped with many safety features.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

  • RNG

    RNG

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement