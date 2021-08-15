Ola electric S1 scooter launch Live Updates: Event starts at 2 pm

Check out all updates from the Ola launch event today. (Image Source: Ola)

Ola is set to launch its first e-scooter with the Ola S1 series in India today. The electric scooter will be launched in 10 colours which include Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Blue, Grey and White. Ola claimed last month that over 1 lakh people had already booked an Ola S1 series vehicle for themselves within the first 24 hours.

Ola S1: What do we know so far? The new e-scooter is expected to launch in three variants in terms of power and a total of 10 colours. The base variant will be able to achieve a top speed of 45 kmph while the second will have a top speed of 70kmph. The 7kW model is said to achieve up to 95kmph on top speeds. The three variants are also widely expected to be called the Ola S, S1 and Ola S1 Pro.