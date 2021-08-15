scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Ola electric S1 scooter launch Live Updates: Event starts at 2 pm

Ola electric scooter: The Ola launch event begins at 2 pm today and can be streamed live on the Ola Electric website.

August 15, 2021 11:01:01 am
Ola is set to launch its first e-scooter with the Ola S1 series in India today. The electric scooter will be launched in 10 colours which include Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Blue, Grey and White. Ola claimed last month that over 1 lakh people had already booked an Ola S1 series vehicle for themselves within the first 24 hours.

The new e-scooter is expected to launch in three variants in terms of power and a total of 10 colours. The base variant will be able to achieve a top speed of 45 kmph while the second will have a top speed of 70kmph. The 7kW model is said to achieve up to 95kmph on top speeds. The three variants are also widely expected to be called the Ola S, S1 and Ola S1 Pro.

Ola also claims that its electric scooters can reach a riding range of up to 240km if users can maintain a speed of 20 kmph. However, in more practical riding scenarios, the scooters could last for 120-150km depending on riding speed and other conditions.

