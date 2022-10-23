scorecardresearch
Ola announces budget-oriented S1 Air electric scooter: Here’s what’s new

Ola has announced its budget Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. Here is what we know so far about the scooter.

Ola S1 AirThe Ola Electric S1 Air will be available in four colour schemes—Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver. (Image credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has announced the launch of its new S1 Air scooter built on the company’s S1 platform. It will be powered by a 4.5 kW hub motor that can take it to a top speed of 85 kilometres per hour. Ola claims a maximum range of 100 kilometres in eco mode on the S1 Air.

The S1 Air is built on the same S1 platform but the company modified its powertrain and battery for the new scooter’s budget credentials. The scooter weighs around 99 kilograms. At launch, it will be available in four colour schemes—Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver.

Ola recently announced MoveOS 3, its third major over-the-air update for its line of electric scooters. According to the company, the update allows features like Proximity Unlock, Party Mode, Moods and added compatibility to the company’s Hypercharger network. Ola claims that its Hypercharger charging stations can add 3 kilometres of range to the scooter with one minute of charging.

The Ola S1 Air electric scooter’s purchase window will open in February 2023 and the scooter will available at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 for customers who reserve the scooter for Rs 999 before Diwali (October 24). Ola says that begin delivering the scooter in April of next year.

