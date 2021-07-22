scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Ola S-series electric scooters to launch in three variants, 10 colours: All we know so far

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Ola Series-S electric scooters including top speed, battery specifications and riding range.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 22, 2021 3:26:25 pm
Ola electric scooter, ola escooter, ola,The colour variants for the Ola S-series include Red, White, Black, Blue and others. (Image Source: Twitter)

Ola today announced the colour variants for its new Series-S electric scooters for which pre-bookings began earlier this month. The electric scooter will be launched in 10 colours which include Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Blue, Grey and White.

Open bookings for the Ola Series-S have been available since July 15 with a reservation token amount of Rs 499. The company also received one lakh orders for the electric scooter within the first 24 hours.

Ola S-series: What we know so far?

Ola is set to launch three variants of its electric scooters in the S-series. These include variants with a 2kW, 4kW and 7kW motors respectively. The base variant will be able to achieve a top speed of 45 kmph while the second will have a top speed of 70kmph. The 7kW model is said to achieve up to 95kmph on top speeds. The three variants are also widely expected to be called the Ola S, S1 and Ola S1 Pro.

The company claims that its electric scooters can reach a riding range of up to 240km if users can maintain a speed of 20 kmph. However, in more practical riding scenarios, the scooters could last for 120-150km depending on riding speed and other conditions.

The electric scooters will take around two and a half hours to fully charge from zero at a regular charging station. At a hyper charging station, the battery can go from zero to 50 percent in just 18 minutes. Using a regular plug at home, however, the OLA S-series will require five and a half hours to charge completely. Users will also get notified via a dedicated app that their vehicle has been fully charged.

Ola will also be reportedly skipping the dealership route while selling its new Series-S, opting to sell units to buyers directly with the vehicle delivered to the customers’ homes. The process will save Ola from setting up a dealership network across the country.

