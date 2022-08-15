Ola ‘relaunches’ S1 scooter at introductory price of Rs 99,999

August 15, 2022 5:58:59 pm
Ola Electric has announced that it will begin delivering the base-model Ola S1 to customers, with a starting price of Rs 99,999.
The S1 is built on the same platform as the S1 Pro and will largely look the same as the flagship. The S1 will come with a 3 KWh battery that should give the scooter an ARAI-certified range of 131 kilometres. Its top speed will cap out at 95 kilometres per hour. Since it comes with the same Move OS as the S1 Pro, the Ola S1 will also come with many of the software features like music, navigation and reverse mode etc.
The Ola S1 scooter will come in two colours: red, jet black, porcelain white, neo mint and liquid silver. Between August 15 and August 31, customers can reserve the scooter for Rs 499. Reserving the scooter will give customers early access to the purchase window on September 1. The purchase window opens for all other customers on September 2 and Ola claims it will begin delivering scooters as early as September 7.
Ola Electric also announced a new extended warranty product which will let customers pay to extend their warranty up to 5 years. The warranty will cover the scooter’s battery, motor, electrical components and other standard parts. The company also announced that it will be expanding its Hypercharger network by adding more than 100 Hyperchargers across “the top fifty cities”.
Subscriber Only Stories
The company also claims that it is developing its own indigenously developed battery cells and that it will be deploying batteries made from these cells in its upcoming vehicles. It has also announced its upcoming EV car as well, which will launch in 2024.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Latest News
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins tribal folk dancers during Independence Day event. Watch
Karnataka slow-pedalling on giving nod to MM Hills tiger reserve, political gains doubted
After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal
Man City’s Mendy labeled ”predator” as rape trial starts
Does breastfeeding cause sagging? Here’s what an expert says
NTR31 to go on floors next April, says director Prashanth Neel
Tuchel may be punished for referee comments after Conte feud
Simona Halep, Pablo Carreno Busta clinch landmark titles in Canada
Kanye West’s Instagram post on ‘biggest inspiration’ for Yeezy design leaves netizens divided
Kerala: ‘Eyewitness’ blames CPM men for leader’s murder; party says they are now with RSS
PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech: ‘National Education Policy will give people the strength to be free from slavery’
Bullet Train repeats No. 1, Top Gun Maverick returns to second place as box office nearly grinds to halt