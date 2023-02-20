scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Ola Plans to build world’s largest electric vehicle hub in India

The hub, spanning 2,000 acres (809 hectares) in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, will be used for manufacturing electric two-wheelers, cars and battery cells, in addition to housing vendor and supplier parks.

Ola | Ola EV hub | Ola worldest largest ev hubBuilding a reliable supply chain could help Ola iron out issues in producing electric vehicles. (Representational image)

India’s Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. plans to build what it says will be the world’s largest electric vehicle hub with an investment of 76.1 billion rupees ($920 million) to localize the supply chain for cleaner transport.

The hub, spanning 2,000 acres (809 hectares) in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, will be used for manufacturing electric two-wheelers, cars and battery cells, in addition to housing vendor and supplier parks, Ola said in a statement Friday. The Indian startup will begin mass production of cells from the hub later this year, it said.

While localizing critical elements of the EV supply chain, such as batteries, will make EVs more affordable, India has only a fraction of the raw materials needed to satisfy domestic demand for lithium-ion batteries — forecast by Crisil to grow 100- fold by 2030. Besides Ola, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. and bullion refiner Rajesh Exports Ltd. will receive incentives under a $2.3 billion government program to support advanced battery cell development.

Building a reliable supply chain could help Ola iron out issues in producing electric vehicles. The Bengaluru-based company recalled 1,441 electric scooters after one of the vehicles produced in the batch caught fire. Ola scooter deliveries were initially delayed as India relies heavily on imported parts, the supply of which was disrupted by a global chip shortage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India

Ola last year unveiled its first lithium-ion cell developed in its battery innovation center in Bengaluru, which saw an investment of $500 million, the startup said in the statement. Over the next decade, Ola will focus on developing a local supply chain for materials and components such as motors, rare-earth magnets, semiconductors, lithium processing and electrode production from minerals like graphite, nickel, it said.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 16:55 IST
Next Story

4 key benefits of an Insta Personal Loan over a traditional loan

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close