Ola Emergency launched in Gurugram, but only for essential medical trips

Ola is introducing an Ola Emergency service for users in Gurugram. Ola’s cab-hailing smartphone app is seen on a mobile phone in New Delhi, India. (Image source: AP Photo) Ola is introducing an Ola Emergency service for users in Gurugram. Ola’s cab-hailing smartphone app is seen on a mobile phone in New Delhi, India. (Image source: AP Photo)

Ola has launched its ‘Ola Emergency’ service which is designated only for medical trips. The service has been rolled out for Gurugram. It was earlier rolled out in Bengaluru, Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Nashik and Varanasi. Ola says it plans to launch this special cab service in other major cities as well. The cab aggregator has collaborated with the government of Haryana to provide the service in Gurugram for now.

According to a press statement, the ‘Ola Emergency’ service is only for medical trips which are not related to COVID-19 and do not require an ambulance. The company states that over 100+ hospitals have been identified and mapped into the Ola app. It is not clear if the service will be expanded to other cities.

The company also said that the cars involved in ‘Ola Emergency’ will be equipped with masks and sanitisers and operated by specially trained drivers.

Also read: Coronavirus India LIVE UPDATES: India extends lockdown till May 3; Rail, air services to remain suspended

“Trips to hospitals for medical urgencies are unavoidable, even in the current times. With Ola Emergency, we are able to facilitate trips to and from hospitals across the city through the Ola app. We are grateful to the Haryana Government for the opportunity to collaborate in serving the citizens,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said in a press statement.

How can customers book Ola Emergency

Ola will add a new category in the app, named “Ola Emergency”. Customers will be able to go to the app, and select this category.

After that they will have to enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city.

Ola says they have mapped more than 100 hospitals to ensure that the service is only used to travel from homes to hospitals and vice-versa.

The company also said the service will be available 24×7.

The Ola Emergency is for health services such as dialysis, chemotherapy, scheduled check-ups and physical injuries among others, according to the company. Ola says customers will be charged a nominal fare, according to the rate card to compensate driver-partners for their services.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd