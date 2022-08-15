OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola’s announcement to start at 2 pm on Independence Day

OLA Electric Live: Ola is expect to announce a new car today, according to the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. This photo is of a car that Agarwal had tweeted in January this year. (Image credit: Bhavish Aggarwal Twitter)

Ola Electric Car Live Launch Updates: Ola Electric is expected to make a big announcement today on the occasion of the 75th Independence day. Ola Electric CEO and cofounder Bhavish Aggarwal has been posting teasers about the upcoming announcement and based on the last video, it looks likely that the new product is an EV car.

Ola already has EV scooters in the market, though safety concerns have been raised about these products in the last few months. The Ola Electric car, according to Aggarwal, will sport a futuristic looking design and the size is expected to be similar to a small hatchback. Aggarwal had tweeted a design for the car back in January, and we will have to wait and see if the design remains the same. Aggarwal had also claimed earlier that Ola Electric was building the sportiest car in India.

We will have all the latest updates from the announcement in our live blog.