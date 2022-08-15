scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022
Live now

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola’s announcement to start at 2 pm on Independence Day

Ola Electric Car, Ola Electric Car Launch Live Today: Ola Electric is expected to make an important announcement today on August 15-- India's 75th independence day-- and this will likely be the company's new electric car.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 15, 2022 9:40:36 am
OLA Electric | OLA EV Car | OLA Electric CarOLA Electric Live: Ola is expect to announce a new car today, according to the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. This photo is of a car that Agarwal had tweeted in January this year. (Image credit: Bhavish Aggarwal Twitter)

Ola Electric Car Live Launch Updates: Ola Electric is expected to make a big announcement today on the occasion of the 75th Independence day. Ola Electric CEO and cofounder Bhavish Aggarwal has been posting teasers about the upcoming announcement and based on the last video, it looks likely that the new product is an EV car.

Ola already has EV scooters in the market, though safety concerns have been raised about these products in the last few months. The Ola Electric car, according to Aggarwal, will sport a futuristic looking design and the size is expected to be similar to a small hatchback. Aggarwal had tweeted a design for the car back in January, and we will have to wait and see if the design remains the same. Aggarwal had also claimed earlier that Ola Electric was building the sportiest car in India.

We will have all the latest updates from the announcement in our live blog.

Live Blog

Ola Electric car Live updates announcement Independence day: Ola Electric Car new launch, expected features, executive showroom price

09:40 (IST)15 Aug 2022
New EV scooter and battery as well

It looks like Ola will also showcase a new EV scooter and EV battery as well at today's event. 

09:39 (IST)15 Aug 2022
Ola EV car: Announcement starts at 2 pm

Ola is expected to make the announcement at 2pm. It is not clear whether Ola will give more details today or whether it only plans to showcase another teaser for its upcoming EV Car. 

Ola Electric is expected to make an announcement today for its new product. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has tweeted on August 12 hinting that Ola Electric’s next product will be a car.  The tweet said “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost😎 See you on 15th August 2pm!” and the teaser video in it well, which showed a red car from the sides. Ola Electric already has scooters in the Indian market.

Aggarwal had earlier shared a teaser for an electric car back in a tweet dated January 25 and said that it would be a futuristic looking vehicle, similar to a small hatchback car.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 09:38:27 am