Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teases upcoming electric car on Twitter

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday teased the upcoming Ola electric car on Twitter. The latest teaser image comes after Ola EV raised $200 million in fresh funding at $5 billion valuation.

Aggarwal’s tweet showcases an image of a hatchback electric car rendered with the Ola logo at the front. Responding to a tweet, Aggarwal wrote on Monday that the person who purchased a Tata Nexon EV and an Ola S1 e-scooter would next buy an Ola electric car. “Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car,” wrote Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, more details on the final EV car and launch timeline is awaited. It should be noted that the multinational ridesharing company has established has entered the EV manufacturing business last year. Earlier in November, Ola Electric said it is manufacturing nine customised Ola S1 Pro scooters for the Embassy of The Netherlands on a special order.

The scooters will be used across the three diplomatic missions of The Netherlands in India and will come painted in the custom orange shade, the official colour of The Netherlands, and will also sport the official logo of country.

The units will be delivered to the embassy in New Delhi, and to the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bengaluru, once Ola begins customer deliveries in the coming weeks.

Read more | Ola Electric manufactures 9 customised Ola S1 Pro scooters for the Netherlands embassy

“We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of The Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025,” Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.

Ola Electric aims to launch its electric scooter range in international markets such as Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and others next year, the Bengaluru-based firm stated.