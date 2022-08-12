scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posts new teaser hinting at ‘electric car’ launch for August 15

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has posted another tweet, hinting that Ola Electric's next product will be a car. It will be announced on August 15 at 2 pm.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 6:29:20 pm
Ola electric carOla's Electric car launches on August 15.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has posted another tweet, hinting that Ola Electric’s next product will be a car. It will be announced on August 15 at 2 pm. The tweet, which says “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost😎 See you on 15th August 2pm!” has a teaser video as well, which shows the sides of what looks like a red car. Ola Electric already has scooters in the Indian market– though in the past few months safety concerns have been raised about these EV scooters.

Aggarwal had earlier shared a teaser for an electric car back in a tweet dated January 25 and said that it would be a futuristic looking vehicle, similar to a small hatchback car.

The design though is still not confirmed, and the actual Ola car could look very different compared to the earlier designs. Aggarwal had also claimed earlier that Ola Electric was building the sportiest car in India.

Check out Agarwal’s tweet below

The EV market in India

EVs or Electric vehicles are pitched as the future with a better environmental footprint. While EV scooters have become quite the rage, and are being used even for logistics purposes as well as regular customers, the regular EV car still comes with a premium cost.

Read more |Ola Electric to announce product on August 15, will it be a new EV car?

Ola Electric if it does launch an EV will have to compete with some of the best players in the market. There’s Tata Motors with its Nexon and Tigor which are available in EV variants, MG with its MG ZVS– which is a premium EV vehicle and Hyundai as well. Other players like Volvo, Kia Motors all plan to bring more EV variants to India. Hyundai is planning to bring a new Honda City, which will be hybrid EV.

The biggest concern around Ola’s EV car would be pertaining to quality control and thermal performance. Ola’s scooters have not gotten off to a smooth start. Vehicle delay, defective units, scooters catching fire are some of the problems. Hopefully with the EV car, if there is one, Ola will manage to avoid similar issues.

