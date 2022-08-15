Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric has announced their much-awaited electric car, but we still don’t know much about the vehicle. During a company live stream on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence day, founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the company would launch a car with a range of 500 kilometres and that it will be the “sportiest car built in India.” The car is scheduled for launch in 2024.

“We deserve a car that defines this new India. An India that is fearless and believes in writing its own destiny. Our car is going to be one of the fastest cars in India. 0 to 100 within 4 seconds, it will have a range of more than 500 kilometres per charge. It will be the sportiest car ever built in India, with an all-glass roof, it will have Move OS and assisted driving capabilities as good as any other car in the world. It will be keyless and handleless,” said Aggarwal, during the livestream, where the car was announced.

While not much was revealed about the vehicle, two key specs have been announced: a range of 100 kilometres and that the car will accelerate from zero to a hundred kilometres per hour in 4 seconds. To put that into context, Tata’s Nexon EV claims a range of 437 kilometres. The electric vehicle from Tata goes from zero to a hundred kilometres per hour in about 9.4 seconds.

While that may make the new car from Ola Electric sound impressive, do note that the Tata Nexon is a compact SUV and that Ola is yet to confirm the form factor of its new car. A teaser image shared by Aggarwal in July this year depicted a hatchback. But the silhouette of the car depicted in the Ola Electric video shows what looks like a sedan with a fastback roof. Also, these figures could be par for the course with other Indian electric vehicles by the year 2024.

Apart from that, Aggarwal added that the car will feature an all-glass roof, keyless entry and a “handleless design.” While we can’t yet be sure of what is meant by a “handleless design,” it could be a reference to the retracting-style handle that has become popular in many modern cars, including the Tesla Model S.

The new car will be manufactured at Ola’s future factory in Tamil Nadu, which will be expanded in order to accommodate new manufacturing capabilities. Along with the car and the scooter, Ola says it will also manufacture its own indigenously developed electric cells at the same facility.