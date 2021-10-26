scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Oculus Quest Pro leaks ahead of Facebook Connect

Facebook is said to developing a pro version of its Oculus Quest VR headset and now a series of what could be videos for the unreleased product have leaked.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 26, 2021 11:25:30 am
Oculus Pro, Facebook Oculus Pro, Oculus Quest VR, Facebook Oculus Quest VR headset, Oculus Pro news, Facebook annual Connect conferenceWe can expect to see a new Oculus virtual reality headset soon (Image source: Representational/Oculus)

Looks like a new Oculus virtual reality headset could be announced soon. Facebook is said to be developing a pro version of its Oculus Quest VR headset for a while now, and now a series of what could be videos for the unreleased product have leaked from its own servers.

The videos were first spotted on Reddit as per a report by The Verge. As per the videos, the unreleased, dark-colored headset is being used to personalise virtual avatars.

The virtual reality headset could come with full body tracking, new controllers with a charging dock. Additionally it could support the Horizon Workrooms app for work collaboration in VR.

Facebook is hosting its annual Connect conference on October 28. We could get to see the launch of the pro version of the Oculus Quest at the event.

Must Read |Facebook invests billions in metaverse efforts as ad business slows

If the company does release the VR headset at Connect this week, it would be contrary from what Andrew Bosworth, VP at Facebook’s Reality Labs, had stated earlier this year.

“We do have a lot of things in development where we want to introduce new functionality to the headset along the kinds that people theorize that we would want to introduce, and that’s a little ways off still,” Andrew Bosworth, VP at Facebook’s Reality Labs said earlier this year. He added “It’s still not gonna happen this year.”

It is important to note that Facebook has not confirmed whether it plans to launch the new VR headset at its annual Connect conference on October 28. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.

