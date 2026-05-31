Nvidia-powered Windows PCs to make debut at Computex 2026: Report

A few months ago, the French government announced it would stop using Microsoft Teams for video conferencing. (Image: Unsplash)

The first Windows PCs built around Nvidia processors may just be around the corner, signalling the AI chipmaking giant’s biggest push yet into the mainstream PC market.

The new line of PCs are expected to be unveiled at the Computex trade show in Taiwan and Microsoft’s Build developer conference in ​San Francisco, according to a report by Axios on Saturday, May 30.

Teasing the upcoming announcement, posts from the official X accounts of ⁠Windows, Nvidia and chip design firm Arm on Friday read “A new era of PC.” The posts also featured what appeared to be coordinates in Taiwan’s capital ​Taipei.