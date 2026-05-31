Nvidia-powered Windows PCs to make debut at Computex 2026: Report

The first Windows PCs built around Nvidia processors may just be around the corner, signalling the AI chipmaking giant’s biggest push yet into the mainstream PC market.
The new line of PCs are expected to be unveiled at the Computex trade show in Taiwan and Microsoft’s Build developer conference in San Francisco, according to a report by Axios on Saturday, May 30.
Teasing the upcoming announcement, posts from the official X accounts of Windows, Nvidia and chip design firm Arm on Friday read “A new era of PC.” The posts also featured what appeared to be coordinates in Taiwan’s capital Taipei.
The partnership comes amid Microsoft’s broader efforts to shift to more battery-life-friendly chips in order to drive a significant sales boom. In March 2026, Microsoft’s primary rival Apple which uses its own chips, unveiled updated MacBooks featuring its latest M5-series chips.
So far, Intel and AMD were the dominant suppliers of CPUs for Windows laptops, with Qualcomm making Arm-based CPUs for Windows laptops. In 2023, Nvidia’s plans to design CPUs that would run Microsoft’s Windows OS and use technology from Arm, were reported by Reuters.
Microsoft is also expected to debut a new platform aimed at enabling AI agents to perform tasks locally on Windows computers, according to the Axios report. A purportedly leaked screenshot shows a new Autopilot tab and OpenClaw-like agent called Scout.
The Scout app is likely to feature as a one-stop destination for all of Microsoft’s scattered Copilot tools for chat, coding, and the Claude Cowork task assistant. It will also reportedly feature a new agentic layer called Autopilot, as per a report by Fortune.
The purportedly leaked screenshot shows a user asking the AI agent to send daily briefings pulled from their inbox, calendar, and Teams, and then to triage email and draft replies for review – in an OpenClaw-like experience. However, it is unclear which foundational AI model will be used to power the Autopilot harness, and how Autopilot and Claude Cowork will co-exist together.