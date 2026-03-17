NVIDIA’s GPT moment for graphics sparks backlash: Why gamers are calling DLSS 5 ‘AI slop’

NVIDIA, currently the most valued company in the world, recently unveiled its next-generation upscaling technology. On the first day of its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2026, NVIDIA announced DLSS 5, with CEO Jensen Huang calling it the “GPT moment for graphics – blending hand-crafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression.”

At first, DLSS 5 may not sound like a significant leap over its predecessor – DLSS 4.5, which was unveiled just last year at CES. NVIDIA’s latest upscaling technology uses generative AI to rework the lighting and materials with details not seen in the game.

The result is more detailed textures, facial expressions and features, and changes to lighting and shadows.

During the conference, NVIDIA showed demos of Resident Evil Requiem, Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC and a bunch of other AAA titles.

However, the internet is divided over NVIDIA’s decision to use AI to add details, with people saying that the changes feel like “AI slop” updates seen on photos and videos.

In some cases, DLSS 5 does appear as a huge upgrade as it adds new details to faces and other things; many say the technology looks like Instagram filters overlaid on top.

The company says DLSS 5 uses an AI model “trained end to end to understand complex scene semantics such as characters, hair, fabric and translucent skin, along with environmental lighting conditions like front-lit, back-lit or overcast” by analysing a single frame.

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The technology then generates enhanced visuals using “precise images that handle complex elements such as subsurface scattering on skin, the delicate sheen of fabric and light-material interaction on hair, all while retaining the structure and semantics of the original scene.”

In the case of Resident Evil Requiem, DLSS 5 changes the protagonist Grace Ashcroft’s look by modifying her lips and making it look like she used an Instagram filter.

Bethesda’s Starfield also looks way different with DLSS 5 enabled. The technology makes it look like the sharpness has been boosted and also changes the facial structures by adding more details than the original game ever had. You can see it in the video below.

Unlike its predecessor, which only boosted visual quality in a frame, it looks like DLSS 5 is turning things up a notch by fundamentally revamping the original rendered image, with the company saying it will fully honour the original art style.

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NVIDIA says DLSS 5 can work in real time up to 4K resolution, with developers having the option to choose how they want to implement the technology in their titles.

DLSS 5 offers developers granular control for things like colour intensity, grading and masking, making it easy for artists to use the technology to maintain their unique aesthetic.

The demo NVIDIA showcased at GTC 2026 was spotted running on a dual RTX 5090 setup, but the company says it will be entirely usable on a system with a single RTX 5090.

Some of the titles getting the controversial DLSS 5 update include Resident Evil Requiem, Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Delta Force, Naraka: Bladepoint, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Sea of Remnants, Where Winds Meet, Black State, CINDER CITY, NTE: Neverness to Everness and Justice.

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DLSS 5 will be coming to NVIDIA GPUs later this year, but we will have to wait to know the exact date and supported models.