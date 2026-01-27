Nvidia unveils AI models for faster, cheaper weather forecasts

Nvidia's "Earth-2" ⁠models introduced on Monday include one aimed at ⁠making 15-day weather forecasts, one that specialises in forecasts of up to six hours for severe storms over the US(Image: Reuters)

Nvidia on Monday released three open-source artificial intelligence models aimed at helping create better weather forecasts, faster. The models, which the AI chip firm announced at the American Meteorological Society’s annual meeting in Houston, are part of a broader push by the company to provide open-source software, powered by its chips, for everything from chatbots to self-driving vehicles.

In the ‍case ⁠of weather forecasting, Nvidia is aiming to replace expensive and time-consuming conventional weather simulations with AI-driven versions that the company said can rival or exceed the accuracy of older methods. The AI models, once trained, are ​also faster and cost less to ‌run. Mike Pritchard, the director of climate simulation research for Nvidia and a professor of earth system sciences ​at the University of California, Irvine, said that one of the practical business applications of the new weather models will be in the insurance industry. Insurance companies often want to understand extreme outlier events, such as massive floods or hurricanes.