Nvidia to sell 1 million chips to Amazon by end of 2027 in cloud deal 

AWS plans to use a combination of Nvidia's Groq chips, along with six ⁠others from ‌Nvidia, for more efficient inference, the name for the ​process by which AI systems generate answers ‌and carry out tasks on behalf of users. (Image: Reuters)

Nvidia will sell 1 million of its graphics processing unit chips, along with a host of the AI giant’s other offerings, to Amazon.com’s cloud computing unit by 2027, a Nvidia executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Nvidia and Amazon Web Services said this week that AWS had reached a deal to buy its 1 million GPUs but had not disclosed the ⁠precise ​timing of the deal. Ian Buck, vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing at Nvidia, told Reuters on Thursday that the sales would start this year and extend through 2027.

That is the same time ​frame ​through which Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said ⁠the company sees an overall sales opportunity of $1 trillion for its Rubin and Blackwell families of chips.