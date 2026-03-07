Nvidia sets $4 million target cash bonus for CEO Huang under fiscal 2027 plan

Nvidia links CEO Jensen Huang’s fiscal 2027 cash bonus to revenue targets, setting a $4 million incentive as AI-driven demand continues to boost the company’s financial outlook.

By: Reuters
1 min readMar 7, 2026 09:24 AM IST
Huang's total compensation for 2025 was $49.9million, driven largely by stock awards valued at $38.8 ⁠million, according to ⁠a regulatory filing in May last year.
Nvidia has adopted a new variable compensation plan for fiscal 2027 that sets a target cash bonus of $4 million for CEO Jensen ⁠Huang, ​according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The plan, approved by Nvidia’s compensation committee ​on March 2, ​ties executive cash ⁠bonuses to the achievement of specific revenue goals ‌for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.

Huang’s total compensation for 2025 was $49.9million, driven largely by stock awards valued at $38.8 ⁠million, according to ⁠a regulatory filing in May last year.

The ⁠filing ‌comes after Nvidia ​last month reported better-than-expected ‌results for the January quarter and forecast current-quarter revenue ‌above Wall ​Street ​estimates, underscoring ​expectations that heavy spending by Big Tech ​on artificial intelligence processors will ⁠continue.

The world’s most valuable company said it expects ‌fiscal first-quarter ⁠sales of $78 billion, plus or minus 2%.

 

