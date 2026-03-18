Nvidia preparing Groq chips that can be sold in Chinese market, sources say

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds up one of the six AI chips that make up the Rubin computing unit. (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia is preparing a version of its Groq artificial-intelligence chips that can be sold to the Chinese market, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Nvidia licensed technology from Groq, an AI chip startup, late last year in a $17 billion deal and showed a new lineup ⁠of products ​based around its chips at its annual developer conference in San Jose, California, this week.

The move to develop a version of the chips for the Chinese market comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that the ​company has ​restarted production of its H200 chips, the ⁠predecessor to its current flagship chip, after obtaining export licenses from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and purchase orders from ‌Chinese customers.