Nvidia pauses revenue-sharing deals with AI cloud companies: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stands in front of the design of its new headquarters displayed on a screen at the Constellation All-Employee Celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, May 27, 2026. (Image: Reuters/Ann Wang)

Nvidia has paused some deals that were part of its new financing initiative that offered credit support to AI cloud companies in exchange for a share of revenue, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The chip giant stepped back from the program last week, the Journal said, adding that it could still revamp the initiative later or fold it into another program.

“The new business model … that opens ⁠up ​compute access to the fast-growing AI ecosystem is still in place and continues to evolve due to high demand,” an Nvidia spokesperson said.

Story continues below this ad

The reported move comes less than two months after Nvidia announced the program, designed to support financing needs at small AI cloud ​firms.