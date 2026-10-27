Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with $3 billion investment deal

The companies may also explore ​working together more on Nvidia's ⁠OpenShell framework.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiOct 27, 2026 03:55 PM IST
Nvidia-MetaMeta's Muse models and agents run on Nvidia infrastructure. (Image: Nvidia)
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Nvidia and Meta said on Tuesday they would deepen their partnership on the Muse AI assistant and related AI models, with Nvidia investing $3 billion in the Facebook parent’s equity offering.

Meta’s Muse models and agents, which run on Nvidia infrastructure, will work more closely with the chipmaker ​to improve ​performance and reduce costs.

Muse, known internally as Hatch, is central to CEO Mark ‌Zuckerberg’s plan to deliver “personal superintelligence” to the billions of people who use Meta’s services daily.

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Modeled on the open-source AI agent OpenClaw, Muse can access a user’s ⁠email, calendar, ⁠payments, health, shopping and smart-home applications, with users able to ⁠revoke ‌access at any time.

Earlier ​in the day, Meta ‌increased its equity offering to $97.5 billion, the largest fundraising in ‌its history, ​as ​it accelerates ​investment in AI infrastructure.

The companies may also explore ​working together more on Nvidia’s ⁠OpenShell framework, including using it to roll out software safely and using a ‌tool ⁠called Sentry to monitor how AI agents behave.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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