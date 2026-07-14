Nvidia launches GeForce NOW in India, bringing high-end PC gaming to cloud

The service is powered by NVIDIA's RTX 5080 SuperPOD cloud infrastructure based on the Blackwell architecture.(Image: Reuters)

Nvidia announced that its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will officially launch in India on July 15, ending its three-month early access beta. Starting at 7.30 am, gamers across the country can sign up without a waitlist and stream high-end PC games directly from the cloud.

The launch marks Nvidia’s latest push into India’s rapidly growing gaming market, where many players lack access to expensive gaming PCs or consoles. Instead of requiring powerful local hardware, GeForce NOW streams games from Nvidia’s cloud servers to devices users already own, including Windows laptops, Macs, smartphones, smart TVs, and handheld gaming devices.

GeForce NOW India pricing

Nvidia is introducing two monthly subscription plans in India: