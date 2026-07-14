Nvidia launches GeForce NOW in India, bringing high-end PC gaming to cloud

Nvidia announced that its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will officially launch in India on July 15, ending its three-month early access beta. Starting at 7.30 am, gamers across the country can sign up without a waitlist and stream high-end PC games directly from the cloud.
The launch marks Nvidia’s latest push into India’s rapidly growing gaming market, where many players lack access to expensive gaming PCs or consoles. Instead of requiring powerful local hardware, GeForce NOW streams games from Nvidia’s cloud servers to devices users already own, including Windows laptops, Macs, smartphones, smart TVs, and handheld gaming devices.
Nvidia is introducing two monthly subscription plans in India:
For gamers who want to try the service before subscribing, Nvidia is also offering day passes priced at Rs 399 for the Performance tier and Rs 799 for the Ultimate tier.
Early beta users will receive a 20 per cent discount on their first three months of recurring membership once their pass expires. The company says eligible users will receive redemption details via email.
Nvidia has also added UPI payment support, allowing users to purchase subscriptions and day passes using India’s popular digital payment system.
GeForce NOW India runs on Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs, built using the company’s latest Blackwell RTX architecture.
According to Nvidia, the Ultimate tier supports DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation, streaming resolutions of up to 5K at 120 fps. Competitive gamers can also benefit from Nvidia Reflex, which the company says delivers click-to-pixel latency below 30 milliseconds while supporting gameplay at up to 1080p and 360 fps.
Nvidia claims its RTX 5080 SuperPOD infrastructure delivers 2.8 times the performance of its previous-generation cloud servers and more than three times the performance of the PlayStation 5 Pro.
The service supports more than 5,000 Ready-to-Play and Install-to-Play titles, bringing together users’ existing game libraries from Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Battle.net, Gaijin, and GOG. Players can also link subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass and Ubisoft Connect to access supported games without purchasing them again.
Nvidia says gamers won’t need to worry about downloads, patches, or local storage limitations, as games are streamed directly from its cloud infrastructure.
The company is also introducing optional persistent cloud storage for Install-to-Play titles. Performance and Ultimate members receive 100GB of single-session cloud storage by default, while additional storage can be purchased starting at Rs 299 per month for 200 GB, Rs 499 for 500 GB, and Rs 799 for 1 TB.