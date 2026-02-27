Nvidia expects gaming chips shortage to last until year-end

Nvidia chips ​are widely ​used ​in PC gaming as well as in the Nintendo Switch console, while Sony's PlayStation ​and Microsoft's Xbox consoles use AMD hardware. (Image Source: NVIDIA)

A global shortage of gaming chips could last until the end of this year, an Nvidia executive has said, signaling more pain for the video game industry that is already buckling under weak sales due to slowing consumer demand.

Nvidia expects the supply constraints to hurt its gaming business in the ⁠current ​quarter and beyond even as the chip giant sees strong demand, Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress said on the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.

“As much as ​we ​would love to have more supply, ⁠we do believe for a couple quarters it is going to be very tight,” ‌Kress said.