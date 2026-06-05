Nvidia CEO says robotics is South Korea’s next big sector, points to ‘some suprises’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks to reporters after arriving at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, where he said robotics could become South Korea’s next major growth sector and highlighted opportunities in AI-driven manufacturing. (Image: Reuters)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Friday said robotics will be South Korea’s next major sector, as he arrived for his second visit in seven months, underscoring deepening ties with local firms in not only chips but also robotics and AI factories.

“Because Korea is a manufacturing centre of the world, we can ⁠apply the ​robotics technology, the physical AI technology that we invent here for the industry,” he told reporters after landing at Gimpo International Airport on a flight from Taiwan.

South Korea is a key Asian manufacturing powerhouse – home to major manufacturers of chips, electronics, cars and ships.

“The manufacturing of semiconductors will become increasingly robotics and increasingly AI-driven in the ​future, and ​so we have a great opportunity to partner with the semiconductor ⁠companies here as well,” said Huang.